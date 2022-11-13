Khoon Pasina Director Rakesh Kumar Dies at 81, Prayer Meet Today

Filmmaker Rakesh Kumar Dies. A prayer meeting in his memory will be held today on 13th November.

Veteran Bollywood filmmaker-director Rakesh Kumar dies of cancer on November 10 in Mumbai. He was 81. known for his work in Khoon Pasina, Do Aur Do Paanch, Mr. Natwarlal, and Yaarana, Rakesh Kumar was battling cancer since a long time. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. A prayer meeting in his memory will be held today on November 13 in Mumbai’s Andheri.

Rakesh Kumar’s family members shared an obituary note with the media, which read, “IN LOVING MEMORY OF RAKESH KUMAR, OCTOBER 18, 1941 – NOVEMBER 10, 2022 Please join us for a prayer meet On Sunday, November 13, At Banquet, The Celebration Sports Club, Garden No.5, Lokhandwala, Andheri (W). TIME: 4PM – 5PM With Gratitude, Usha Sharma & Lakshay Kumar, Neha & Karan Sharma.”

Rakesh Kumar had many collaborations with Amitabh Bachchan. His Yaarana, Mr Natwarlal, Khoon Pasina and Do Aur Do Paanch were big hits at the box office. His 1992 film Suryavanshi starred Salman Khan, Amrita Singh and Sheeba in key roles.

May his soul rest in peace.