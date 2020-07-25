The trailer of Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi starrer Khuda Haafiz is out and it has got some impressive action sequences, like most films starring Vidyut. The film is directed by Faruk Kabir and traces the journey of a man whose wife goes missing under mysterious circumstances and he does everything in his powers to find her. As the trailer unfolds, we get to know that his wife is stuck in the flesh trade being run by some dangerous and powerful people. Now, Vidyut as Sameer has to free his wife, Nargis, so that they go back to live their happy married life. Also Read - Confirmed List of 12 Hindi Movies to Stream on Netflix India in 2020 Including Ludo, Gunjan Saxena, And Class of '83

The trailer shows the actor breaking some bones, blasting trucks and killing people as he goes ahead in his mission. Supporting him is Annu Kapoor who, as it appears from the trailer, is injured or killed by the people trying to stop Vidyut's character from meeting his wife. Watch the trailer here:



The trailer of Khuda Haafiz is heavily trending on social media. Some social media users are even requesting others to shower love on Vidyut and his films for he's an 'outsider' and the audience should start respecting his efforts by watching and encouraging his work on-screen.

Khuda Haafiz is going to hit Disney+Hotstar as the big Independence Day release this year. It’s going to start streaming from August 14. Your thoughts on the trailer?