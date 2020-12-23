Neha Kakkar’s pregnancy speculation has finally come to an end with her latest song release, Khyaal Rakhya Kar. Taking to Instagram today, the singer shared the BTS video from the sets of the shoot where she can be seen enjoying pani puri as she once again flaunts her baby bump with her husband Rohanpreet Singh standing by her side. In the video, she can be heard saying ‘kick maara’ and the couple share an adorable moment. Also Read - Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh’s Latest Song ‘Khyaal Rakhya Kar’ Garners Over 13 Million Views Within Hours of Release, Trends No. 1 on YouTube

She captioned the video, “Hehehehe.. @rohanpreetsingh Thank youuu for giving the best kind of love to #KhyaalRakhyaKar We’re Trending No.1 P.S. Kaisa filter laga diya yahan @raghav.sharma.14661 Love you #NehuDiaries #NehuPreet. (sic)” Also Read - Khyaal Rakhya Kar: Neha Kakkar- Rohanpreet Singh’s Latest Pregnancy Song is Out, It Has a Different Story

Watch the video here:



Talking about Khyaal Rakhya Kar, the track features Neha as a pregnant woman who loses her love of life before the birth of their first child and she goes on to raise a son who resembles his late father. Crooned by Neha Kakkar, Khyaal Rakhya Kar has been penned down by Babbu with music by Rajat Nagpal. It has been produced by Anshul Garg and is directed by Agam Mann and Azeem Mann.

Neha and Rohanpreet had met on the sets of a wedding-themed music track, Nehu Da Vyah, They tied the knot in October in lavish wedding ceremony and later, the couple went for their honeymoon to Dubai. Rohanpreet told designer Anita Dongre, “We literally met for the first time on the set of the song we did together – Nehu Ka Vyah and I didn’t even realise what she wrote for that song would come true one day. It literally changed my life for the best.”

Watch this space for the latest updates!