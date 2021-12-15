Kiara Advani buys an Audi: Actor Kiara Advani, who made her debut with Fugly in 2014, has earned a lot of recognition in the industry today. The actor tasted fame with her performance alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, and Shershaah were among her later successes. The actor is in town for some year-end festivities and has bought home an Audi A8 L that comes at a whopping amount of Rs 1.58 crore. The news was announced via Audi India’s official Twitter handle on Wednesday.Also Read - ‘8 People Intimate Gathering is Not Party’: Karan Johar Clarifies After Testing Negative Twice For Covid

The official Twitter handle of Audi India shared a photo with Kiara and her new car and captioned the post as “Progress and creativity go hand in hand. We’re happy to welcome @advani_kiara to the Audi experience. #FutureIsAnAttitude #AudiA8L (sic).” Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor's Beast Avatar From Brahmastra Revealed And It's Nothing Like You Have Seen Before

Take a look at first picture of Kiara Advani with her Audi:

Progress and creativity go hand in hand. We’re happy to welcome @advani_kiara to the Audi experience.#FutureIsAnAttitude #AudiA8L pic.twitter.com/CuGimQDJok — Audi India (@AudiIN) December 15, 2021



The L in the Audi A8 L implies a long wheelbase. It’s the automaker’s flagship luxury sedan, which debuted in India earlier this year with a fresh design language, lavish features, and a touchscreen-controlled cockpit. The A8 L is Audi’s premier luxury saloon, offering remarkable levels of power and performance as well as a slew of technology. The interior of the facility is beautiful and well-designed, with materials that make you feel wonderful. These interior pieces have been meticulously coordinated by Audi designers.

Bollywood director Karan Johar also purchased a silver Audi A8 L in August this year. Mercedes Maybach S500, Jaguar XJL, and BMW 570D are among the director’s other vehicles.

Meanwhile, Kiara is basking in the success of her movie Shershaah that released earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video. The actor’s chemistry with her co-star Sidharth Malhotra became a hit and also gave fuel to the rumours of their real-life relationship. Kiara was spotted at Sidharth’s house in Mumbai a few days back. The picture of the actor exiting Sid’s building in the morning went viral on social media making fans wonder when will they be able to see them together on-screen again. Congratulations to Kiara on her new car!