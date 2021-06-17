Mumbai: Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani set the internet on fire after he shared pictures from his latest calendar. While several celebrities stunned fans with their hot and bold look, one actor who caught everyone’s attention is none other than Kiara Advani. Also Read - Sunny Leone Looks Smoking Hot in Little Peach Dress From Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar 2021

Kiara took to Instagram sharing a black and white topless picture of herself from Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar. Apart from her open hair and subtle make-up, Kiara adds multiple rings on her fingers. Kiara shared the picture and wrote, “Sandy toes and sun-kissed nose! Absolutely stunning and ethereal beauty Kiara Advani for #dabbooratnanicalendar2021.” Also Read - Kiara Advani Shares Sexy Bikini Video From Maldives as She Misses Traveling, Alia Bhatt And Others React

Several friends and fans were left in complete awe following Kiara’s picture. Alia Bhatt took to the comment section of Kiara’spost and wrote, ‘Wowza’ along with a number of fire emojis. Fans were also quick to shower love on Good Newz actor. The comment section of Kiara’s post is filled with fire and heart emojis. Also Read - Kiara Advani Oozes Oomph In Neon Green Bikini As She Goes Aerial Underwater in Throwback Picture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

This isn’t the first time Kiara Advani goes topless for Dabboo Ratnani. In 2020 as well, Kiara was seen posing topless behind a large leaf. Though the picture was widely loved by everyone, but also received flak for its striking similarities with International photographer Marie Barsch’s photoshoot. While Dabboo was accused of plagiarism, he insisted that he had taken of a picture Tabu in a similar theme back in 2002.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

On the work front, Kiara’s next movie with Sidharth Malhotra, Shershaah is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 2.