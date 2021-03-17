Mumbai: Actor Kiara Advani sizzles on the cover of a film magazine in her latest photoshoot. She took to Instagram to post a super-hot picture of herself dressed in a black outfit. Kiara’s black outfit that comes with a halter neck and thigh-high slit detailing looks fabulous on her. The actor proudly flaunts her toned midriff and that incredible waistline in the new pictures. Also Read - Nia Sharma's Sexy Dance in White Outfit Breaks The Internet Again - Video Goes Viral

Many fans flocked to the comment section to appreciate the kind of dedication that Kiara has shown in achieving that fabulous-looking body. She looks straight into the camera and poses like an ultimate diva with her hair kept messy and loose. In her stories also, Kiara shared many more pictures from the same photoshoot, and each picture made her look sexier than the other. Check out her post here: Also Read - Trishala Dutt Gives Subtly Back To Fan For Asking About Boyfriend's Death, Asks 'Morbid Curiosity?'

Kiara Advani is one of the most sought-after Bollywood actors today. The success of her movies Kabir Singh and Good Newzzz immediately helped her in becoming one of the most loved young faces in the industry. The actor is now gearing up for the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is currently in the production stage. The actor has been roped in opposite Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the film. Earlier, she was seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmii that was released on Disney+Hotstar. Kiara is also bagging many advertisement campaigns and fashion shows for her stunning appearances.

What do you think of Kiara’s latest photoshoot?