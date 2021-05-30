Mumbai: Actor Kiara Advani has treated fans with her enchanting and breathtaking picture on Sunday afternoon. Taking to Instagram, she shared her dreamy throwback picture in a neon green bikini and it is stunning. In the photo, she can be seen taking a dive into an ocean in a hot bikini look and can be seen posing backwards underwater. She did not reveal when or where the photo was clicked but she did mention that it happens to be a throwback. Also Read - Krystle Dsouza Wants to Replace Shahid Kapoor in Kaminey With Sidharth Malhotra, Here's Why!

The photo is likely from Kiara's Maldives vacation earlier this year with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. She captioned the post, "You can't stop the waves but you can learn to swim. (sic)"

Check Out The Photo Here:



The Indoo Ki Jawani actor flew to the island along with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra on the New Year’s Eve. She has also shared her ravishing pictures in golden shimmery backless dress and a jute cap. The photos instantly went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Indoo Ki Jawani, opposite Aditya Seal. She has also starred in Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmii, last year. She has Shershaah, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, in her pipeline. She also has Bhool Bhulaiya 2 along side Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. Apart from these, she will also be seen in Jugg Jug Jeeyo, along with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor anf Anil Kapoor.