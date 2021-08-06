Mumbai: Kiara Advani, who is all set for his upcoming movie Shershaah. This is the first time that she will be sharing a screen along with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. However, in a recent interview with ETimes, Kiara talked about her equation with Sidharth as a co-star and a friend and said that he is one of her closest friends in Bollywood.Also Read - Kiara Advani is Resplendent in Rs 48K Sheer Green Sari And Backless Blouse For Shershaah Promotions

Appreciating Sidharth Malhotra’s work and dedication, Kiara said, “As a co-star, Sidharth is extremely driven and focused. He loves to prep a lot and does a lot of readings. That’s very similar to the way I like to work on a film. So, in that sense, we got along very well. As a friend, I’d say he is one of my closest friends in the industry. I think, even as a friend, he’s full of life and always fun to be around.” Also Read - Top OTT Releases in August 2021: From Dial 100, Bhuj to Modern Love Season 2 | Watch Video Now

Earlier this week, Sidharth Malhotra wished Kiara Advani on her birthday. Sidharth took to Instagram stories and shared a behind-the-camera picture with Kiara Advani from the sets of Shershaah. “Happy Birthday Ki. Shershaah’s journey with you has been incredible. Lots of memories from this one… Stay amazing. Big love,” Sidharth Shukla wrote. Kiara also reshared it on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Thank you Captain” along with a red heart emoji. Also Read - Shershaah BTS Video Shows Sidharth Malhotra's Hard Work While Filming Captain Vikram Batra's Life -Watch

Kiara and Sidharth are rumoured to be dating each other. The duo has also been spotted together several times. They also visited the Maldives earlier this year. However, when Sidharth appeared on Koffee With Karan, he denied being in a relationship with Kiara.

Apart from Shershaah, Kiara will also be seen in the horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that is directed by Anees Bazmee and also stars Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the lead roles.