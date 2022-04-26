Kiara Advani Slams Breakup Rumours With Sidharth Malhotra, Shares Post With Heart Emojis

Kiara Advani Shares Pic With Siddharth Malhotra: Actor Kiara Advani who’s all set to scare the audience with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, recently shared a picture with Siddharth Malhotra on her Instagram story. The actor shared an Instagram post by Dharma Productions on her story about Shershaah‘s win at Hit List OTT Awards. This picture has come up as a recent surprise amidst Kiara-Sid break-up gossips. Check out this picture shared by Kiara on her Instagram story:Also Read - Bhool Bulaiyaa 2 Trailer: Kartik Aryan’s Heroic Entry And Kiara Advani as Manjulika, What Follows Next is Confusion, Humour and Horror - Watch Video

Sid-Kiara Rejoice Over Shershaah Win!

Kiara was paired opposite Siddharth in Shershaah, the on-screen biopic of Param Vir Chakra war-hero Captain Vikram Batra known for his chivalry in the 1999 Kargil War. Kiara played Vikram Batra’s real life love-interest Dimple Cheema in the movie. The Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actor celebrated the 2021 war-biopic’s big win by sharing a picture with Siddharth on her Instagram story and captioned it with a ❤️ and 🙏🏻 emoji. Sid also shared the same on his Instagram story. Also Read - Here’s What we Know About Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s Breakup

Sid-Kiara Brea-up Story!

Few days back while Sid-Kiara’s break up rumours were on the rife, the actors shared cryptic posts which made netizens guessing about their status. Though the rumoured couple hasn’t admitted or gone on record to be exclusive about their relationship status, it is still unclear if they have actually parted ways. Also Read - Kiara Advani Breaks Silence on Breakup Rumours With Sidharth Malhotra

Sid And Kiara Gear up For Mega Releases!

On the work front Kiara will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera, and RC 15. Siddharth is all set to gear up for an action packed year with Mission Majnu, Yodha and Rohit Shetty’s cop drama web series, Indian Police Force co-starring Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. The actor will also be seen in Indra Kumar’s Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

For more updates check out this space at India.com.