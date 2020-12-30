Bollywood rumoured couples Sidharth Malhotra–Kiara Advani and Ishaan Khattar– Ananya Panday jetted-off to the Maldives this morning and looks like they are all set to welcome New Year 2021 in style. Taking to Instagram, Kiara shared a gorgeous picture of herself in a backless golden dress as she holds a jute hat in her hand. She captioned the post, “Lookin at you 2021”. While her rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Malhotra is also in the Maldives and shared a couple of pictures relaxing on a lounger from the island. Also Read - SPOTTED! Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khattar, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Sunny Leone Snapped in Mumbai!

Another couple, Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Panday also took to Instagram to share pictures on Instagram. Ananya shared a bunch of pictures where she can be seen clad in a bikini and poses with a burger in her hand. She captioned it, “Progressively becoming the real me.” In another picture, she wrote, “Beach monkey!! (Alexa play ‘Yeh Ladki’ from ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’ on repeat if u know u know hehe).”

Ishaan, on the other hand, shared a picture of him next to the pool as he gets ready to take a dip. He wrote, “Mood: Blue – Eiffel 65 (Flume remix)”.

Earlier, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff had also shared pictures and videos from their trip.

