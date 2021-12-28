Mumbai: It’s time for all of us to say our goodbyes to 2021 and welcome the New Year of 2022. Our Bollywood stars have already left for vacations, and rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have joined the bandwagon. Although they arrived separately, the duo was clicked leaving together. On Tuesday morning, Sidharth and Kiara were photographed at the Mumbai airport as they were leaving the city in their stylish outfits. Just like last year, Sidharth and Kiara were spotted leaving Mumbai for their New Year vacation.Also Read - Kiara Advani - Sidharth Malhotra to Marry in 2022? All You Need to Know

They were spotted by the paparazzi and photographed. Kiara was seen wearing a casual sweater dress with white boots and a grey Christian Dior handbag in the pictures. She completed her ensemble with a pair of cool reflecting sunglasses. Sidharth, on the other hand, was dressed in a white tee with an olive green denim-leather jacket and black jeans. The actor was seen with his backpack and a pair of stylish shades. Before entering the airport, Sidharth and Kiara waved to the paparazzi. Also Read - Kiara Advani Buys Swanky New Audi A8L, Its Price Will Blow Your Mind!

Take a look at Sidharth and Kiara leaving for their New Year vacation together:

Kiara and Sidharth were both seen working together in Shershaah. The film was a huge success for the actors and their chemistry was widely appreciated. Their on-screen chemistry was just wonderful, giving the epic war drama, which is based on Captain Vikram Batra’s actual story, a love twist.

Do you think they just make one of the best pairs in the industry currently? We sure do!