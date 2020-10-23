Actor Kiara Advani received good reviews for her performance in Netflix anthology Lust Stories. The story in which Kiara featured was directed by Karan Johar. In a scene from the film, Kiara’s character uses a vibrator to satisfy her sexual needs after her husband (played by Vicky Kaushal) fails to do the same. Also Read - Kiara Advani Wears a Gharara Set Worth Rs 98,000 by Designer Arpita Mehta For Laxmmi Bomb Promotions - Yay or Nay?

Kiara is time and again asked about this scene and in her latest interview as well, she was made to talk about it. The Kabir Singh actor was speaking to Neha Dhupia on her chat show No Filter Neha when she mentioned how she acted in that scene without having any prior knowledge about ‘the device.’ She added that KJo had to help her big time with the scene and he relied majorly on Google searches and a few Hollywood films to take references. Also Read - Laxxmi Bomb's Burj Khalifa Song Out: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani Romance in Dessert, Fans Call it 'Chartbuster Hit'

“But, of course, because it was this vibrator scene, I had really no experience with this device. I needed to google it. Thanks to some of the films like Ugly Truth and one or two other films that have scenes like this, I was aware of how an insinuation scene like this would look,” she said. Also Read - Laxmmi Bomb Trailer Reactions: Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani’s Film Gets Mixed Response From Twitterati

Kiara went on to explain how she prepared herself for it and kept telling herself that this was just a scene and no one needs to read more into it. “And, then I was like you know what I have to do this, this is it. One, two, three, and action and let’s just like pretend and act it out, the best we can. We didn’t do too many takes, because I don’t think a scene like that, it’s really exhausting. It’s like doing fake yoga breathing or something. But, I was fully pretending and doing some, I don’t know what,” she explained.

This scene created a lot of noise. It also went on to garner hatred and criticism from those who think streaming platforms depend on overtly sexual content to generate more eyeballs. What do you think of Kiara’s performance in the film?