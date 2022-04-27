Actor Ajay Devgn was fumed with anger after Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep commented on Hindi language ‘not being the national language’. At a recent event, Kiccha Sudeep spoke about the success of RRR and KGF Chapter 2 where he had said, “You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening.”Also Read - KGF 2 Crosses Rs 900 Crore at Worldwide Box Office, Biggest Triumph For Yash Starrer in 12 Days - Check Detailed Collection Report

Ajay Devgn And Kiccha Sudeep Get Into Twitter Spat Over ‘Hindi Language’

Ajay corrected the Kannada star and tweeted in Hindi and mentioned Kiccha by writing, “My brother, if according to you Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your movies in your mother tongue by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man”. Also Read - 'You Made The Right Choice': Akshay Kumar Gets Support From Celebs as he Apologizes For Endorsing Pan Masala

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

Also Read - Ajay Devgn Breaks Silence on Endorsing Gutkha Brand, Netizens React to His 'Should Not be Sold' Statement

Kiccha Sudeep Clears Misunderstanding

Reacting on Ajay Devgn’s tweet, Kiccha said, “Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn’t to hurt,Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir”.

Kiccha further wrote, “I love and respect every language of our country sir. I would want this topic to rest,,, as I said the line in a totally different context. Mch luv and wshs to you always. Hoping to seeing you soon.”

Kiccha Sudeep made his point clear and told Ajay Devgn what if his response was also in Kannada? Asking Ajay, Kiccha wrote, “Sir I did understand the txt you sent in hindi. Tats only coz we all have respected,loved and learnt hindi. No offense sir,,,but was wondering what’d the situation be if my response was typed in kannada.!! Don’t we too belong to India sir.”

Ajay Devgn understood Kiccha’s tweets and thanked him for clearing all the misunderstandings. “Hi Kiccha, You are a friend. thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I’ve always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation”, Devgn wrote.

Hi @KicchaSudeep, You are a friend. thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I’ve always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

Kiccha didn’t stop here, he reverted with a bang

Kiccha wrote, “Translation & interpretations are perspectives sir. Tats the reason not reacting wothout knowing the complete matter,,,matters.:) I don’t blame you @ajaydevgn sir. Perhaps it would have been a happy moment if i had received a tweet from u for a creative reason. Luv&Regards❤”.

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know on the comment section bellow.