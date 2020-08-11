Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has finally locked the script of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Kick 2. Revealing not much details in the latest announcement, the reports suggest that Salman’s Character, Devil (Devi Lal Singh) will be carried forward with Jacqueline Fernandez’s character as his love interest. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Promo Out: Salman Khan Reveals New Logo of The Show | Watch Here

Sharing the news, trade analyst and film critic said, "IT'S OFFICIAL… #SajidNadiadwala locks the script of #Kick2 today… Announces the principal cast of #Kick2 on #JacquelineFernandez's birthday today… #Kick2 to star #SalmanKhan and #JacquelineFernandez… Announcement. (sic)"



Earlier, a source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror, “It’s a role with surprises in plenty which is what makes it unique. It has shades of grey, mixed with larger-than-life heroism and a dash of humour. Sajid wants to take the film a notch higher in every aspect. He has ambitious plans for the franchise which he has discussed with Salman. They plan to roll with the film in 2020.”

Kick 2 is reportedly gearing up for 2021 release. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Previously, in an interview, Sajid said, “I had gone to his place and he asked me, how much are you ready (to start the film). I said I have written one draft (of the script) and need at least three to six months to re-write the draft. So, I will be ready by Eid with the script.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was spotted outside a Mumbai studio where he was shooting for the teaser of controversial show Bigg Boss 14.