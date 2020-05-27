Veteran actor Kiran Kumar, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 14, has been tested negative for the coronavirus in his latest examination. As per the reports, he is feeling much better and is still in quarantine at his home on a different floor. According to Dhadkan actor’s official statement, his third corona test report has come negative. The 74-year old actor came to know about his coronavirus diagnosis when he went for a minor medical procedure in the hospital. Also Read - Assam News Channel Forces Reporter to Resign As She Was Pregnant, NCW Slams the 'Insensitive Attitude'

Kiran Kumar was quoted saying, "I am asymptomatic positive. On May 14, I had gotten myself tested, and it turned out in the report that I had COVID 19. But I had no symptoms then, nor do I have any now. There's no fever, no cough. I am fine and have self quarantined at home. It has been ten days, and I haven't developed any symptoms."

He added, "I am alone. I am reliving my boarding school days as I am doing everything on my own. I am going to get my second test done on May 26 or 27. Right now, I am absolutely fine."

Kiran Kumar is a celebrated actor and his work can be seen in Zindagi, Ghutan, Sahil, Manzil, Grihasti, Katha Sagar, Aur Phir ek Din, Papa, Miilee and Chhajje Chajje Ka Pyar, to name a few. In terms of films, he has featured in Brothers, Bobby Jasoos, LOC: Kargil, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Dhadkan and English Babu Desi Mem, among many others.