Kirron Kher cancer update: Veteran actor and MP, Kirron Kher was diagnosed with a type of blood cancer called multiple myeloma last year. Her husband and actor Anupam Kher revealed her diagnosis earlier this year and now, after her fans showed concern for her health on social media, Kher spoke about the improvement in her health in an interview recently.

The BJP MP from Punjab opened up on how she is trying to cope up with the tough treatment but the work hasn't taken a back seat. Kirron Kher mentioned that her doctors have advised her against travelling, especially by air but that doesn't mean that she has stopped working. The actor told Hindustan Times, "I've been working even when I was in the hospital, going through treatment. I've been in touch with people on my phone all along. In fact, I recently inaugurated an oxygen plant in Chandigarh, virtually. But my doctor isn't letting me travel anywhere, especially by air, since my immunity is slightly compromised due to the treatment."

The popular actor sais 'this is life'. She added that she is in a difficult position where she's taking a treatment that is also full of side effects. Kirron Kher said she has no answer to 'what caused cancer' because medical science has got nothing 'concrete' about it. "It's not the ideal situation to be in. Par Yeh Zindagi Hai. One learns to deal with them and carry on. There's no way out except to treat it. Nobody likes going through the treatment or its side effects. Some people get cured and some don't. Even the doctors don't know how and why it happened. Medical science doesn't really have a concrete answer. I would much rather not have it. But it's something I had to accept," she explained.

Kher has admitted that she has become less positive in life but she understands that it’s a phase and she’s trying to go on. The actor also said that she sees all the love and care that comes her way and she’s grateful for the same. “A lot of people have been sending love and care. I’m so touched by the love that I’ve received from people. They’ve been so kind. I’ve been getting wonderful messages. I’m not very active on social media. But Anupam ji has been telling me about it. I’m grateful to them and to God,” she wrote.

We wish her more strength. May she get well soon!