Mumbai:Kishore Nandlaskar, best known for his roles in Vaastav, Singham, Simmba, passed away on Tuesday afternoon due to COVID-19 at 81. He was a known name in the Marathi Entertainment industry. The actor's grandson informed ABP news about his grandfather's death and said, "My grandfather was admitted to a COVID-19 Center in Thane on Wednesday after he tested positive last week. He breathed his last in the covid centre between 12.30 pm to 1.00 pm. He was having trouble breathing and talking before being admitted to the Covid center. His oxygen level had also fallen significantly."

He was also a significant name in Bollywood and made his mark in the last two and a half-decade as a supporting actor. He made his debut with the Marathi film Ina Mina Dika in 1989 and went on to work in several Marathi films such as Miss You Miss, Bhavishyachi Aisi Taishi, Gaon Thor Pudhari Chor, Jara Japun Kara, Hello Gandhe Sir, Madhyamvarg The Middle Class.

In Bollywood, he is known for films such as Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain (2000), Vaastav (1999), Singham (2010) and Simmba (2018).

The late actor’s funeral will be held today evening.