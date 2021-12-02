KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty’s pics: Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul finally made their first official appearance as a couple at the special screening of her brother’s film Tadap on Wednesday in Mumbai. Athiya and KL posed together for the paparazzi and made it all official at the screening where Ahan, too, arrived with his partner Tania Shroff. For the special appearance, while Athiya looked sharp in a black blazer and pants combo with a matching corset, KL dressed up in a beige suit that he teamed up with a black t-shirt, thereby complimenting Athiya in front of the camera.Also Read - Pooja Hegde Praises Ahan Shetty For Debut, Calls His Presence Arresting

Ahan, who is making his Bollywood debut with the film directed by Milan Luthria, wore a basic black jacket, a black tie and a white shirt. Tania too looked edgy in her pink corset top paired with a pair of black denim. The two cut a striking picture. Check out their pictures here: Also Read - IPL 2022: Threat of Ban Looms Large on KL Rahul, Rashid Khan Before IPL Mega Auctions | Report

Both KL and Athiya looked absolutely stylish together. Athiya is already a fashionista and can make anything work on that tall frame. She let her hair be side-parted while for the bling, she wore a sleek diamond neckpiece to go with her all-black look. The actor has been dating the star Indian cricketer for a long time now. However, this was the first time that she happily went public with her relationship. Also Read - IPL 2022 Retention: KL Rahul May Lead New Franchise Lucknow; Set to Become Most Expensive Player

Earlier this year, a report in Hindustan Times had revealed that KL Rahul has registered Athiya as his partner officially in the BCCI records and she accompanies him everywhere they team India goes like the wives and partners of other cricketers. The daily had quoted a source close to the couple as saying, “The couple left India together for England for the World Test Championship last month. Before leaving, the logistics department had asked all players for the names of people travelling with each of them. The players were supposed to give the names of whether they would be travelling with wives or partners, for which KL Rahul listed Athiya Shetty as his partner. She travelled in the same bubble and stayed in Southampton with the team.”

Meanwhile, Tadap, which also features Tara Sutaria alongside Ahan, hits the screens tomorrow on December 3. The film is written by Rajat Arora and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.