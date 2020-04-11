Actor Athiya Shetty recently took to Instagram to share her sultry pictures in grey crop top and matching lowers leaving her rumoured boyfriend and cricketer KL Rahul smitten over her hot look. Striking a sensuous pose, she captioned it, “party of two!” (sic) Also Read - Ind vs Aus: Athiya Shetty's 'Heart' Reaction to KL Rahul's Instagram Post After Rajkot Heroics is Epic | POST

As soon as the picture was posted online, KL Rahul was quick to comment, "nice shirt" with a suggestive emoji.

Earlier this year, a source close to the couple confirmed that they are indeed dating. The source was quoted as saying, “They have been friends for a long time. Both have a crazy sense of humour and most of their buddies had anticipated their friendship transforming into romance. The two have been dating for a few months now. Given their schedules, they try to spend as much time with each other as possible.”

Actor Suniel Shetty also opened up about the two dating and said, “I and Mana are happy for the kids. We love the kids and the kids they are dating. Absolutely love them and I think more than a profession, being happy in life is very important today because that is the space I think that is missing.”

The actors have often been spotted on dinner dates and just casually hanging out with their group of friends.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Athiya, daughter of Suniel Shetty, was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She made her debut in Bollywood with Hero.