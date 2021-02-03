American pop star Rihanna on Tuesday evening tweeted about the Farmers’ protest that began in November 2020. She asked her followers, “Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest (sic)”. Responding to her tweet, former Bollywood actor Koena Mitra wrote, “The so-called Poor Farmers can now afford Rihana too!! Phew. (sic)” Also Read - We Will Trace Missing Farmers From Delhi Protest Sites, Reconnect Them to Their Families: Kejriwal



Her tweet did not go well with many. Replying to Koena’s tweet, many celebrities slammed her for what she wrote. Punjabi playback singer Prabh Gill wrote, “Yes Bcs They Are Not Blind/Sold Like #Bollywood They Stand With Truth Are You Jealous?”

Bollywood isn’t blind or sold! Aap jaise lakho ussi industry me line lagatey hai, izzat se baat karo. https://t.co/6yzHh08e1H — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) February 3, 2021

Jazzy B tweeted, “We will give you the tips.” To which Koena replied, “Your culture Sir. Too much Tameez!! (sic)”

Your culture Sir. Too much Tameez!! https://t.co/xqjizRHmJ6 — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) February 3, 2021



Another user named Shashi asked her, “Where did she get the impression that Indian Farmers are POOR & she is the only rich lady in India?” She responded, “Guys, do you even understand sarcasm? It’s obvious that some powerful organisations are using “farmers protest” as a weapon to divide us. Is it very difficult to understand?”

Guys, do you even understand sarcasm? It’s obvious that some powerful organisations are using “farmers protest” as a weapon to divide us. Is it very difficult to understand? https://t.co/Dt6VykMyvC — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) February 3, 2021



Earlier Kangana was trolled after she called Rihanna ‘Fool’. The Manikarnika actor wrote, “No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA… Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies.”

However, many international celebrities and personalities extended support to Rihanna.