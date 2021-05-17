Krishna Shroff new bikini pics: Entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast Krishna Shroff once again set the internet on fire with her sizzling bikini pictures. Krishna, who’s known for her bold pictures on social media, dropped a set of new bikini pictures on Instagram on Sunday evening and the photos went viral in no time. Also Read - Krishna Shroff Gives Back To Troll Who Asked Her 'If She Has No Shame' For Posting Pictures in Bikini

Actor Tiger Shroff‘s sister and Jackie Shroff’s daughter has got a fabulously toned physique and she loves to flaunt it off. Krishna has also got some stunning body tattoos and she loves to show them off in various pictures on her Instagram profile. In her latest set of photos, she is seen wearing a brown bikini. Also Read - Krishna Shroff Chills in a Bikini as She Visits Goa Amid Rising COVID Cases in Maharashtra - See Pics

Krishna has received a lot of love from her fans and friends on Instagram for her latest post. Disha Patani’s sister Khushboo Patani has called her ‘super hot’ in the comments section while actor Deepshikha Nagpal dropped many fire emojis on the post.

Krishna and her family are super excited about her career in the fitness industry. She runs a fitness lounge with her brother Tiger Shroff and they both keep working out together as part of promotional campaign for the same. The duo makes for one of the fittest brother-sister duos of the industry. What do you think?