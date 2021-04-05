Krishna Shroff Chills in a Bikini as She Visits Goa Amid Rising COVID Cases in Maharashtra – See Pics

Actor Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff is chilling with friends in Goa. The fitness enthusiast has been vacationing in Goa with her friends and putting up pictures in her Instagram stories. Krishna’s latest pictures on social media scream fun to the fullest and also prove just how she rocks that bikini body with all elan. Also Read - ‘Haye Garmi’, Fans And Disha Patani React to Krishna Shroff Taking a Shower in New Pic

Krishna’s Instagram profile is filled with photos of herself looking absolutely striking in her designer bikinis. In one picture, she is seen flaunting her hour-glass figure while in another one, she is making the best of memories with her friend Mallika Bendre on the beach. The star-kid is in Goa as the cases of coronavirus continue to rise in Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has already announced a partial lockdown in the state as a strong move to curb the rising COVID cases. Many celebs have flown out of the state to have some downtime and protect themselves from the COVID wave in Maharashtra. While most of them have gone to the Maldives, Krishna and others have flocked to Goa with friends and families.

Check out Krishna Shroff’s pictures in a bikini here:

Both Krishna and her brother Tiger are big fitness enthusiasts. The two keep sharing pictures of them from their workout sessions. In fact, to treat their fans with a funny picture, Krishna recently shared a click in which she could be seen lifting her brother on her shoulders. The caption on the post read, “He’s always got my back and I’ll forever lift him up. 🐯♥️ Swipe right for some Instagram vs. reality BTS with @tigerjackieshroff. 😆 📍: @mmamatrixgym” (sic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff)

A look at Krishna’s Instagram profile and you know how she wears confidence on her sleeves!