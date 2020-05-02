Krishna Shroff, sister of Tiger Shroff and daughter of Jackie Shroff is dating Eban Hyams and she never shies away from posting romantic pictures with him. Now, she has kept her fans hooked to her Instagram with her series of pictures showcasing some of the romantic moments of the couple. The throwback pictures are from their vacation and we are sure she is missing it all during the lockdown phase. Also Read - Krishna Shroff Says 'Disha Patani Must be a Cool Girl if Tiger Spends so Much Time With Her’

In the pictures, Krishna and Eban can be seen kissing each other and in another, they can be seen having a fun time in pool and at the picturesque location. While Krishna looks stunning in black bikini and blue skirt, Eban can be seen sporting red shirt and blue half pants. Also Read - Krishna Shroff Shares Her Bikini Picture, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani's Reaction Will Crack You up

Take a look at the photos here:



There were rumours about Krishna’s secret marriage with Eban after he addressed her as ‘wifey’ in his Instagram stories. During the recent chat with Mumbai mirror, she opened up about it and said, “hilarious, just a term. And it’s crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum asked me what was going on.”

Opening about Eban, Krishna revealed that she met him through a common friend whom she was meeting after a long time. She was quoted as saying, “I was catching up with a friend of his whom I hadn’t met in a long time, but eventually ended up chatting with Eban. Eban and Tiger have played basketball together but he never knew that Tiger has a sister.”

Talking about family’s response on their relationship, she stated that they will be involved but for now they are trying to spend more and more time together. She said, “They don’t interfere much, they trust my judgement. Families eventually do get involved, but I’d like to take my time and keep it between us for now.”