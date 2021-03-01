Actor Krishna Shroff once again broke the internet with her stunning pictures in a red lace bikini. The actor looked absolutely sexy as she posed for the camera and did yet another lingerie photoshoot. However, seems like she also put the trolls on the job. Also Read - Krishna Shroff Rocks a Terrific Bod in Black Bikini, Fans Say 'Khatarnak'

Many Instagram users asked her to show some ‘sanskaar‘ on social media and not share such pictures. This is though not the first time that people have tried to give some moral gyan to Krishna on what she wears and how she lives. Most of her bikini pictures in the past have gone viral with comments in which fans asked her to cover up and not flaunt that perfectly toned body in a bikini. Some fans also praise the diva by putting heart emojis. One Instagram user called her ‘tornado’. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Trolled For Her Hip-Hop Video, Fans Ask 'What Was That'

Blessed with a fabulous physique that she works hard to achieve, Krishna is one of the fittest celebs in the industry. Much like her brother – Tiger Shroff, she too is a fitness enthusiast and is often seen working out with him. However, while both her father and brother are popular actors, she doesn’t want to foray on-screen.

Krishna looks stunning in all her photos on Instagram. Each picture speaks volumes of the confidence that she carries and the hardwork she puts in to maintain that body. What do you think?