Krishna Shroff, daughter of Jackie Shroff and sister of Tiger Shroff, reacted to a troll who compared her to Tiger and asked her 'if she has no shame for posting pictures of herself in a swimwear'. The user wrote, "Madam aapka bhai tiger kitna acha h aur aap utne hi bekar apko shram nhi aati ye pic aapke papa mammi nhi dekhte kya (Madam, you are as worthless as your brother is amazing. Do you have no shame? Don't your parents see your pictures)?"

Giving back to the troll, she replied, “Sir, thank you so much for your concern, but you can kindly f**k off. Thank you. Someone translate my message for the dude. Thanks.” Also Read - ‘Haye Garmi’, Fans And Disha Patani React to Krishna Shroff Taking a Shower in New Pic

Earlier today, Krishna had posted four pictures of herself in a white bralette top and bikini. Flaunting her perfect curves, she wrote, "Wild child."

Check Out The Post Here:

This is not the first time, Krishna faced trolling for posting bikini pictures. Earlier too, she has faced such kind of trolling where users asked her to be 'sanskari'. However, there are many fans who find her gorgeous and hot and often drop appreciating comments. Check out her other bikini photos here.

Meanwhile, Krishna Shroff is a proud owner of an MMA training centre named MMA Matrix, which she launched in November 2018.