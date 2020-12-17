Actor Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff is once again ruling the internet with her latest photos on Instagram. She’s currently vacationing in Dubai and staying at the luxurious Palazzo Versace Dubai. Krishna took to Instagram on Thursday to share a series of some stunning pictures of herself from her latest photoshoot. Also Read - 'You Move on Quick'! Krishna Shroff's Picture With 'Bae' From Dubai Leaves ex Eban Hymes Surprised

Wearing a black lace dress with feather detailing, Krishna posed for a special photoshoot at the hotel room and looked absolutely stunning in each frame. She kept her hair side-parted and wavy and wore a pair of nude stilettos with that totally sexy little black dress. With french-manicured hands and bronze makeup, Krishna worked every but of that look.

Krishna seems to be having a good time in Dubai. At least that’s what is visible from her posts on social media. She recently shared a picture with famous Turkish chef Nusret Gokce aka Salt Bae.

She was in news for her breakup with athlete Eban Hymes. Krishna took to her Instagram stories to announce that she was no longer dating Eban and the fans should stop tagging her in posts with him. “All you fan clubs are cute and all, but please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore, so stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public. Thanks,” she wrote.

What do you have to say about Krishna’s latest photoshoot though?