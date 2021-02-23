Actor Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff is a fashionista and loves to go bold in her photoshoots every now and then. The model and fitness enthusiast took to social media to share a bunch of bikini pictures. Also Read - Lisa Haydon Flaunts Baby Bump in a Bikini Picture After Announcing Her Third Pregnancy

Looking absolutely sexy in her red-black bikini, Krishna posed for some sensuous pictures and took the internet by storm. She could be seen making some seductive poses on social media, leaving fans mesmerised. Krishna enjoys a following of 761L fans on Instagram. A section of her audience called her lit, while some couldn't stop posting fire emojis on her posts. An Instagram user also called her 'khatarnak' while another wrote 'hottieee!!!'. Check out the post here:

Krishna knows how to entertain her fans and breaks the internet with her pictures. The model was also in buzz recently for announcing her breakup with Australian basketball player Eban Hymes. She took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she and Eban weren’t dating anymore.