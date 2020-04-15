Krishna Shroff, sister of Tiger Shroff and daughter of Jackie Shroff, is a social media star. She often treats fans with her alluring pictures and often sets internet on fire. Shhe also shares a friendly bond with Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. Recently, she took to Instagram to share her bikini picture and Tiger and Disha were quick to react on the mirror-selfie. Also Read - Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Shroff Trolled For Doing Yoga in Bikini, Her Reply Shows Class And Confidence

Well, the comment grabbed all the attention and it will definitely crack you up. In the photo, Krishna can be seen flaunting her perfectly toned body in black bikini.

Reacting to the photo, Tiger commented with monkey emoji covering its mouth with hands and Disha wrote 'Body' along with fire emoji.

Check out the photo here:

Here’s How Tiger and Disha Reacted:

Disha and Krishna are often seen hanging around together and they keep posting their goofy videos on social media. While, Disha and Tiger are yet to make their relationship official, their social media PDA, dinner outings speak volumes of their love affair.

On the other hand, Krishna is in a relationship with Eban Hyams and she has been quite vocal about the same.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger will be next seen in Heropanti 2. Disha will be seen in Radhe: Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan. The film also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. The Prabhudheva directorial is slated to release on Eid this year.

The film will be produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Productions under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It is believed that the film is a remake of Korean drama ‘The Outlaws’ and features Salman in the role of a cop who is on a mission to eradicate underworld gang clashes in the city.