Kriti Sanon on being body-shamed: Actor Kriti Sanon is one of the leading faces in the industry and has impressed the audience with her performances in many films already. The actor is also not new to body shaming and to being judged on various parameters of beauty in the industry. In her latest interview with an entertainment portal, she made sure she was being vocal about rising above these unnecessary and unrealistic beauty standards in Bollywood.

Kriti revealed that she was asked to use fillers for her lips and was criticised because of that 'gummy smile' that she was born with. The Mimi actor told Bollywood Bubble, "There have been times when I was told to line my lips to (make it) look fuller. It didn't make sense to me. I did try it once (she laughs). I was also told that my nostrils flare up a little bit when I smile. So, yes there will be criticism from everywhere. When I smile or laugh, sometimes they do but that's normal na. I am not a plastic doll."

Kriti talked about incidents where she was asked to change her body features including her waist. “People told me ‘You have a gummy smile’. That I am born with, I can’t do anything about it. These are little things that people don’t say directly ki ‘yeh change karo (change this)’. I feel like those things everyone hears. Someone was telling me now it’s not the pressure, but I think the pressure is increasing with all these Instagram filters and everything coming, everyone wants to be perfect all the time. So, I have gone through that and heard things. Someone asked me to make my waist a little more in.”

The actor said one has to make sure that the person is just not listening to every random one in the industry and trying to beat these stereotypes to move ahead. Kriti had debuted in 2016 with her film Heropanti. She received a lot of appreciation for her role in Mimi that released last year. Kriti played the role of a surrogate mother in the film.