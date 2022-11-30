Kriti Sanon Breaks Silence on Rumours of Dating Prabhas: ‘Neither Pyaar Not PR’

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram stories to clarify that she is not dating Prabhas and it was all a fun banter initiated by her Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan.

Kriti on dating Prabhas: Actor Kriti Sanon finally put an end to the rumours of her dating her co-star Prabhas. Both stars are working together in Adipurush in which they are playing the role of Lord Ram and Sita. Recently, during a conversation on a dance reality show, Varun Dhawan hinted at Kriti dating Prabhas and all hell broke loose. However, on Tuesday night, the actor took to her Instagram stories to clarify that she isn’t dating him.

Kriti wrote that there was no truth in what Varun said and that he was simply having fun. “It’s neither pyaar (love), nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours (woman facepalming emoji). Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless! (folded hands and shrug emoji),” she wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this year, when Kriti and Prabhas launched the trailer of their film Adipurush in Ayodhya, several fans noticed their crackling chemistry and speculations of them dating each other begin to rise. While promoting Bhediya on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa recently, Varun added fuel to the fire and said, “Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath. (Kriti’s name is not here because her name is in someone’s heart. That man is not in Mumbai because right now he is shooting with Deepika).”

It didn’t take long for the fans to connect the dots. Prabhas is currently working with Deepika Padukone on Project K which also features Amitabh Bachchan and other prominent names. Meanwhile, their film Adipurush has been delayed for release and it will now hit the theatres in June next year owing to several changes in its animation standard.

