Mumbai: Actor Kriti Sanon gifted herself a swanky Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 after the success of her film, Mimi, in which she portrays the role of a surrogate mother. She bought herself the most luxurious SUVs in the world – Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic worth Rs 2.43 crore (all prices ex-showroom). The actor was spotted with her new car at Maddock films office in Santacruz, Mumbai.Also Read - Kriti Sanon Looks Divine in a Traditional Red Manish Malhotra Lehenga, Do You Like?

A source close to Kriti said in a statement, “Post the success of Mimi, Kriti is in a happy zone and wanted to treat herself with a brand new car. So, it’s a dream come true for her.” Also Read - Kriti Sanon’s Weight Loss Journey: Losing 15 Kilos Was a Challenge For Chubby Sanon

Recently, Hrithik Roshan took notice of her work and gifted her a bicycle to stay in shape. Sharing a glimpse of the gift, she wrote, “That’s a huge gift! Thank you @HrithikRoshan for motivating me to stay fit (sic).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti wrapped up the shooting of Bhediya along with Varun Dhawan last month. She will be seen In Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. She also has Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, Hum Do Humare Do, and Ganapath with Tiger Shroff in her pipeline.