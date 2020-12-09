Actor Kriti Sanon has confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to her social media handle to confirm the news. The actor was reportedly shooting in Chandigarh with actor Rajkummar Rao for an upcoming movie till last week. She came back to Mumbai to take rest and quarantine herself. She posted a note on her Instagram to confirm the news and assured her fans that she is doing fine and there is absolutely nothing to worry about. Kriti said that she will resume work soon. Also Read - New Research Reveals COVID-19 Antibodies May Fade Rapidly, Read On!

She wrote, "I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. There's absolutely nothing to worry as I am feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor's advice. So, I am gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I am reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn't gone yet."

Check out Kriti's post:

Bollywood came forward to wish the actor a speedy recovery. Actors including Bhumi Pednekar, Tiger Shroff, Pulkit Samrat, and filmmaker Ekta Kapoor were amongst the few.

While shooting for Jug Jug Jeeyo last week, actors Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and director Raaj Mehta also tested COVID-19 positive. Chandigarh in the past few weeks has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases. As reported by Pinkvilla, Jug Jug Jeeyo’s shooting has been put on hold till mid-December.

Varun confirmed the news on Instagram, “So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted #covid_19 All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time thank u.”

Here’s wishing a speedy recovery to Kriti Sanon!