Kriti Sanon misses Sushant Singh Rajput: Actor Kriti Sanon lost a special part of her past when the world lost Sushant Singh Rajput last year. Kriti remained silent for many days and then expressed how it took her time to collect the pieces of her broken heart. It's soon going to be a year of missing Sushant, and today, in another heartfelt post, Kriti remembered her beautiful co-star in a special post about their movie Raabta.

The film was released on June 9 four years back. Kriti and Sushant were dating each other at the time of the film's release and their lovely chemistry was visible on-screen as well. In her post on Instagram on Wednesday, Kriti recalled the time spent with Sushant and others on the sets of the movie as she celebrated four years of Raabta. The post included a montage of some BTS moments from the sets that showed Kriti and Sushant bonding like they were meant for each other. In one clip, Kriti is seen goofing around by carrying Sushant on her back, and in another, they are seen sharing a warm hug looking totally inseparable.

Kriti wrote an emotional post with the video on her Instagram. She mentioned how it breaks her heart to realise that Raabta was her first and the last collaboration with Sushant.

“Tan lade, tan muk jaaye

Rooh jude, judi reh jaaye…

I believe in connection, I believe that we are meant to meet the people we do.. My Raabta with Sushant, Dinoo and MaddockFilms was just meant to be..

Films come and go..

But every single film has so so many memories behind it.. The connections we make & the moments we live with each other stay within us..

Some more than others..

Raabta was one of my best and most memorable experiences and it will ALWAYS remain extremely close to my heart.. 💞

Little did i know that it would be our first and last.. 💔

#Raabta ♾ (sic)” she writes.

Sushant passed away on June 14 leaving a huge void in the lives of those who knew him and worked with him. May he rest in peace!