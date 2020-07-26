Actor Kriti Sanon finally mustered the courage to watch Dil Bechara, the swan song of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who used to be her special friend. Taking to Instagram, the actor mentioned how it broke her heart to see Sushant extracting moments from his life to his performance in the film. Kriti said that she could easily figure out where Sushant was simply acting and where was he adding a bit from his life into his performance. She started her note by saying ‘It’s not Seri’ meaning, ‘It’s not okay!’. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Mahesh Shetty Shares Unseen Videos And Photos of His 'Hero' After Watching Dil Bechara

Kriti further wished the director of the film Mukesh Chhabra and Sushant’s co-star Sanjana Sanghi the best for their future. Her note read, “Its not Seri!

And it will never sink in..

This broke my heart..again..💔💔

In Manny, i saw YOU come alive in so so many moments.. i knew exactly where you had put in a bit of yourself in the character..And as always, your most magical bits were your silences.. those bits where you said nothing and yet u said so much!. @castingchhabra I know this film will always mean a lot more to you than what we had thought.. you made us feel too many emotions in your first! Wish you and @sanjanasanghi96 a beautiful journey ahead! 💛💛" (sic)

Sushant’s performance in Dil Bechara has brought tears to many eyes and broke many hearts. The late actor’s fans and admirers took to social meid to express how emotional it was for them to see their favourite star entertaining them on-screen for the one last time. Many also found out stark similarities in Sushant’s character Manny and the late actor’s real-self.

Apart from Kriti, several other stars from the industry took to social media to remember Sushant after watching Dil Bechara as their tribute to him. The actor died on June 14 and the police said that he was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building. He was 34-years-old.