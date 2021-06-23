Mumbai: Actor Kriti Sanon has created magic with her bewitching look in a sexy black outfit for Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar 2021. Taking to Instagram, she shared her picture and described it as ‘a darker shot as compared to everything else’. For the photoshoot, she opted for a black bralette and leather pants teamed up with black stilettos. She completed her look with multiple rings, bangles, and side-swept hair. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Visits The US For This Reason? You Will be Surprised to Know

Dabboo captioned her photo, “You Should See Her In A Crow. Enchanting Kriti @kritisanon for #dabbooratnanicalendar2021. (sic)” Also Read - Alia Bhatt Looks Alluring in Turquoise Micro Pleated Dress Worth Rs 20,000 For Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar

Speaking to Times of India, she said, “It brings back a lot of memories, considering that it was my first shoot for the calendar. It was edgy, and Catwoman-ish look that we were going for. I actually loved the bedsheet picture because the idea behind it was that it was the morning after a crazy party and I was supposed to be hungover.” Also Read - Kriti Sanon Hates Squats, Shares Glimpse of Her 'Leg Day' in a Highly Relatable And Hilarious Video

Check out her enchanting photo here:

Dabboo Ratnani also shared mesmerising picture of Priyanka Chopra. In the photo, PeeCee sets fans’ hearts aflutter with her drool-worthy look. He captioned it, “Her Eyes Sparkle Because She Sees Magic Everywhere Beauteous Priyanka Chopra Jonas @priyankachopra for #dabbooratnanicalendar2021. (sic)”

Dabboo Ratnani also shared pictures of many celebrities from his calendar 2021 including Tiger Shroff, Vidya Balan, Kiara Advani, Sunny Leone, Alia Bhatt, among many others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti will have several projects in her pipeline including Adipurush with Prabhas, solo lead film Mimi, Ganapath, Hum Do Hamare Do and, Bachchan Pandey along with Akshay Kumar and an untitled project.

Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, will be next seen in multi-series Citadel. She also has Matrix 4 and Text For You in her pipeline.