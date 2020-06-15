Actor Kriti Sanon and casting-director Mukesh Chhabra have reached Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai where actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s last rites will be performed by his family members. It is not yet revealed whether Kriti and Mukesh will be allowed to go inside the crematorium since the coronavirus guidelines allow only 20 members to go inside. Apart from Kriti, Shraddha Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Randeep Hooda, Ranvir Shorey and other members of the film fraternity were also spotted outside the crematorium to have a glimpse of the late actor for the one last time in this lifetime. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral LIVE Updates: Shraddha Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Vivek Oberoi at Crematorium

Kriti has not yet posted anything on Sushant’s demise. They dated each other for a few years and also starred together in a movie called Raabta which turned out to be a disaster at the Box Office. Later, they broke up and Sushant started dating Rhea Chakraborty who’s also present at the crematorium with her family members. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Kriti Sanon Gets Trolled For Not Posting Anything, Sister Nupur Sanon Comes to Rescue

Sushant’s family has also reached the crematorium where the preparations have begun. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Reacts to News of Sushant Singh Rajput Commiting Suicide

Earlier, in an Instagram post, Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon requested all to let her and her sister grieve in peace. Nupur revealed that she and Kriti are being trolled for not posting anything on Sushant’s demise and that’s unfortunate.

May Sushant’s soul rest in peace!