Kriti remembers Sushant: Actor Kriti Sanon remembered her co-star and former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary. The actor recalled her first look test with Sushant for their movie Raabta that featured them as a couple connected through lifetimes. Kriti shared a collage of her various pictures with Sushant from Raabta and thanks stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania for sending her the same.

In the caption of her post on Instagram, Kriti mentioned how she feels like she will bump into Sushant some day and everything will be back to how it was. “Still feels like it hasn’t happened for real.

Like maybe you are still around

and I'll bump into you somewhere..

I don’t think it’ll EVER sink in..

But i pray that you are happy and at peace

in whichever world you are in.. ❤️

#sush (sic)." Check out the full post here:

Kriti and Sushant met on the sets of Raabta, a love story directed by Dinesh Vijan. The two started dating each other and looked absolutely head over heels in love with each other. The duo made red carpet appearances, and attended various Bollywood parties and awards functions together, entertaining their fans with their beautiful chemistry.

Soon after breaking up with Kriti, Sushant started dating Rhea Chakraborty. The two were in a live-in relationship until a few days before Sushant’s death when Rhea left her Bandra apartment after an argument with him. On June 14, 2020, Sushant was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment. While the Mumbai Police called it a case of suicide, SSR’s father filed a separate FIR in Bihar against Rhea and others alleging abetment to suicide.

In her post on Monday, Rhea remembered Sushant and wished for him to come back. She talked about all the times and all the dreams they had seen together where they had talked about eating ‘malpuas‘ and reading physics books.

May he rest in peace!