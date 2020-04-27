Actor Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Panipat has opened about her initial struggles while entering Bollywood. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Kriti revealed her tough times and how she managed to deal with societal judgment and disclosed how her relatives tried to demotivate her when she took the decision as they said that the Bollywood industry is not good and no one will marry her. The Housefull 4 star also talked about that time when she was replaced by a star kid. Also Read - Kriti Sanon And Rajkummar Rao's Film With Dimple Kapadia And Paresh Rawal Titled Second Innings

Kriti Sanon told Pinkvilla, "There was a point when I had just thought of coming to Mumbai and trying in films. Then, there were a few relatives and friends felt, 'I don't think it's going to work, industry achhi nahi hai. Bohut log struggle kar rahe hai; shaadi nahi hogi tumhari jaldi. I have heard things like that. A lot of that."

The perception of everyone changed when the actor became a star. Kriti said everyone's outlook changed. She added, "Today, the same people talk to me like they're really proud of me which they are. It obviously feels great. I have come from nowhere and I never had thought of becoming an actor. I was an engineer and this wasn't the space I had thought of at all."

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Kriti Sanon has rediscovered her love for writing poetry these days. The actor has written quite a few poems including once on the coronavirus and how nature is getting back at humans in its own way. Kriti talked to Mumbai Mirror in her latest interview and shared some of her poems. She also talked about her love for writing and how she just stopped writing to focus on acting to express her emotions. The actor said she never felt writing for the last few years because she was busy expressing her emotions in front of the camera, however, the lockdown period has changed that.