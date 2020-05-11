Actor Kriti Sanon is awaiting the release of her special film Mimi in which she plays the role of a surrogate mother. The actor gained a lot of weight to play a pregnant woman for the first time in her career on-screen. This is also Kriti’s first solo entertainer. However, the coronavirus lockdown has put everything to rest and the film is currently stuck in its post-production work. In her latest interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Kriti talked about her role in Mimi and revealed a little more than you already know about the film. Also Read - After Kriti Sanon's Exit, Taapsee Pannu to Fill Shoes For Rahul Dholakia's Next Venture

The actor said her Mimi is ambitious and there's a reason why she decides to become a surrogate at a young age. Kriti revealed that her character aspires to be an actor in the Hindi film industry. Talking about loving the film's script in one go, she said, "I play a young girl who aspires to become a Bollywood actress. Yes, Mimi has dreams of her own and there is a reason why she agrees to become a surrogate. It's the most beautiful script I have come across and Mimi was one of those films which I agreed to be a part of in the first narration itself."

The actor has teamed up with director Laxman Utekar for Mimi. The two worked together in Luka Chuppi that also featured Kartik Aaryan in the lead. For Mimi, Kriti said she had many discussions with the director that helped her bring her own emotional side to the character. "I had my own take on the emotions required to bring out her dilemma, and discussions with Laxman sir (director Laxman Utekar) really helped. It was interesting to discover feelings as an actress that I had never experienced in real life," she said.

Apart from Mimi, Kriti is also a part of Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey. She has also signed Second Innings in which she is working with her Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Rajkummar Rao. Also featuring Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia, the film is about a young couple who decides to adopt parents.