Actor Kriti Sanon has reportedly been tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor recently returned from Chandigarh where she had been shooting for her upcoming film with Rajkummar Rao. A report in Filmfare mentioned that Kriti got diagnosed with COVID-19 this week after she returned from Chandigarh. However, the actor is yet to announce her diagnosis.

Earlier, actors Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, and Neetu Kapoor were tested positive for the coronavirus. The three actors, along with Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani were shooting for their film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh where they contracted the virus. The director of the film, Raj Mehta was also tested positive.

While Anil and Kiara tested negative, Varun announced his diagnoses later and thanked his fans for the good wishes. His post on social media read, "So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted #covid_19 All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time 🙏🤍 thank u." (sic)

While the reports of Kriti’s diagnosis are yet to be confirmed, we wish her a speedy recovery! On the work front, the actor is busy with big-budgeted movies including Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, and Mimi that she’s carrying solely on her shoulders.