Actor Kriti Sanon might just play the role of mythological character Sita from the epic text Ramayana in director Om Raut's upcoming film titled Adipurush. The makers have already zeroed in on Prabhas to play the role of Lord Ram while Saif Ali Khan is Ravana in the film. As reported by Mumbai Mirror, Kriti has already accepted the role and she took no time to say yes to the opportunity. The film is going to kickstart next year and the actor has got many other projects to finish till then.

A few months back, the makers had released an introductory poster of Saif announcing him as 'Lankesh' while many names were considered for the role of Sita in the film. Speculations were rife about Adipurush reuniting Prabhas and Anushka Shetty after their superbly successful Baahubali series. Other names including Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone, Keerthy Suresh, and Anushka Sharma were also rumoured as the possible choice for the role of Sita, however, it all went to Kriti in the end.

The daily quoted a source close to the production as saying, "After considering several top names, from both the Hindi and Telugu industries, they decided on Kriti. She will play the character with grace and dignity."

The film is expected to go on the floors in January next year with a start-to-finish schedule. Adipurush is going to be shot against a chroma screen as the makers have decided to follow the international style of shooting their magnum opus action dramas on a chroma screen. The source added, “Om and Bhushan have been talking to VFX technicians of international repute, who have worked on films like Avatar and Star Wars, to make the shooting process smooth and mount the film on a certain scale.”

Meanwhile, Kriti is currently busy shooting Hum Do Hamare Do with Rajkummar Rao in Chandigarh after which she has got Bachchan Panday to shoot with Akshay Kumar and a yet-to-be-announced horror comedy with Varun Dhawan titled Bhediya. The actor is going to be super busy with these major projects next year. She is also awaiting the release of her solo drama titled Mimi in which she’s playing the role of a surrogate mother.