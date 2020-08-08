Actor Kriti Sanon took to social media to share a poem that she wrote last night. On Friday, the actor wrote a few lines about truth, speculation, and how it’s going to be rain after a storm. Kriti’s poem looked like a subtle take on what’s currently happening in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case with many conspiracy theories floating around, accused being questioned, and feeling of hope emerging in the hearts of those who have been demanding justice for the late actor. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Money Laundering Case: ED Questions Actor For 9 Hours, Siddharth Pithani to be Grilled Today

Kriti, who is believed to be a former girlfriend of the late actor, has been quite subtle in speaking up on the entire case. While she never came out to express her stand on the matter, she has been making some emotional posts and writing a few lines every now and then that somehow relate to where the circumstances stand today in the SSR case. Here's what Kriti has written this time:

“Its cloudy

Its foggy

Its all so unclear

But they say Truth is like the Sun

Its always there..

So don’t speculate

Just patiently wait

For its gonna be windy for a while

and it is gonna rain.

But remember my friend,

Sometimes a storm is just making way

for the Sun to shine again.”

View this post on Instagram 🌪🌦🌤☀️ #Patience A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Aug 7, 2020 at 9:16am PDT

Earlier, in another post, she mentioned how she felt while watching Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara that streamed online last month. Kriti took to Instagram and wrote that she could feel where SSR was actually acting and where he was using his own life experiences to add to his performance in a scene.

Sushant died on June 14. The Mumbai Police said that they found his body hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building. Kriti attended the actor’s funeral that happened the next day and also met his family members.