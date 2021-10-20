KRK on Aryan Khan’s bail rejection: Self-proclaimed critic and producer Kamaal R Khan called the rejection of Aryan Khan’s bail application ‘clear harassment’. The 23-year-old, who is the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was denied bail by a special NDPS court on Wednesday. He took to social media and tweeted to react strongly after a special NDPS court denied bail to Aryan and two other accused – Munmun Dhamecha, and Arbaaz Merchant – in the drugs case.Also Read - Aryan Khan Bail Plea LIVE Updates: Lawyers to Move Bombay High Court, No Mannat For SRK's Son

Taking to Twitter, KRK compared Aryan’s case with Bharti Singh‘s case in which the NCB had recivered 86 gms of drugs. His tweet read, “Aryan khan’s bail rejected and it is clear harassment. How can a person remain in jail for more than 20 days, who was not in possession of drugs neither consumed. While Bharti Singh was given bail on the same day, who was having 86 gm drugs. Means 2 laws for 2 different people (sic).” Also Read - Aryan Khan's Bail Rejected Again, SRK's Son to Stay at Arthur Road Jail

Politician and former Bigg Boss contestant Tehseen Poonawalla also said the same. After the court denied bail to Aryan, he tweeted to say that that it’s ‘gross injustice’. His tweet read, “Bail rejected for #AryanKhan. This is gross injustice and absolute harassment .

Earlier, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar spoke to the media and mentioned how nobody is talking about the ‘one billion dollar cocaine’ that was recovered recently, referring to the seizure of 2,988 kg of heroin at Mundra Port located in Kutch district of Gujarat. Without taking any names, he said, “Now this has become a big national news but I haven’t seen any headline on the billion dollar cocaine….”

Aryan’s lawyers have mentioned that they are yet to get the complete order from the court after which they would move the Bombay High Court to file the bail application.