Mumbai: Actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, famously known as KRK, lashed out at singer Mika Singh for criticizing him and defending the actor over the defamation case. In the new tweet, KRK, without taking names, blasted at ‘chirkut singer’, whom he claimed was seeking publicity. His tweet comes after Mika called him ‘gadha (donkey)’and ‘chuha (mouse’. Also Read - KRK Calls Salman Khan's Lawyers 'Liars', Tweets That Defamation Case is For Radhe And Nothing Else

He tweeted, “Now a Chirkut Singer wants to jump in the matter to get publicity. But I won’t give him. Kood Beta, Jitna Koodna Hai. Tujhe Toh Bhav Bilkul Nahi Doonga! Kyonki Teri Aukaat Hi Nahi Hai (Son, get excited all you want. I will not give you attention at all because you do not have the stature for it)” Also Read - KRK Faces Defamation Case For Saying 'Salman Khan is Corrupt' And NOT For Reviewing Radhe | Official Statement

Now a Chirkut Singer wants to jump in the matter to get publicity. But I won’t give him. Kood Beta, Jitna Koodna Hai. Tujhe Toh Bhav Bilkul Nahi Doonga! Kyonki Teri Aukaat Hi Nahi Hai. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Calls Mika Singh 'Bhai', Touches His Feet After Controversial Kiss | WATCH — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 29, 2021



Mika, who has collaborated with Salman Khan in several projects, recently slammed KRK for making ‘personal attacks’. He told Bollywood Spy, “I am surprised that Salman bhai waited so long to file a case against him. Donkeys like him should be tamed as soon as possible… He always makes personal attacks, which is wrong.”

Meanwhile, KRK has been sued by Salman for defamation. While KRK claimed that the lawsuit is a result of a bad review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman’s lawyers said that it is a response to KRK’s allegations of corruption and money laundering against the actor.

After being sent a defamation case by Salman’s team, he requested veteran screenwriter Salim Khan to make his son withdraw the case. He further said that he will not review Salman’s films in the future, claiming that the actor was ‘getting too much affected’ by his review. However, later he deleted the tweets and changed his stance. He wrote on Twitter, “Normally I don’t review the film if producer-director or actor of the film asks me to not review it. But Now if this man will request me, or even touch my feet also, still I will review his each film and each song. Satyamev Jayate! Jai Hind!”