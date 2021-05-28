Mumbai: Kamaal R Khan has once again implied that Salman Khan has sued him for reviewing his recently released movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. New tweets from KRK surfaced on social media after Salman’s legal team clarified in an official statement on Thursday that the self-proclaimed critic has been slapped with a defamation case because he accused Salman of corruption, fraud, and money laundering, and not because he reviews Radhe. Also Read - KRK Faces Defamation Case For Saying 'Salman Khan is Corrupt' And NOT For Reviewing Radhe | Official Statement

However, on Thursday evening, KRK launched a series of tweets implying that Salman couldn’t bear his reviews and therefore, sent him a legal notice. He added that even the actor’s father, Salim Khan, has accepted that Radhe was a bad film and yet the superstar continues to take offence. In another tweet, KRK wrote how he is not going to stop reviewing any Salman Khan starrer in the future because if anything, the case just proves that he is the best critic out there. KRK further denied the official claims of Salman’s legal team in the matter. He shared that the superstar’s team is lying about not being affected by his Radhe review. He wrote, “I will talk to my lawyers tomorrow if I am allowed to release video about lie of #DSKLawyers that they didn’t file defamation case because of Radhe review. Because Inke Jhooth Ko Benakaab Karna Bahut Zaroori hai, (sic)” Also Read - KRK Promises to Delete Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Review Video After Salman Khan Files Defamation Suit

His tweet read, “Normally I don’t review the film if producer director or actor of the film asks me to not review it. But Now if this man will request me, or even touch my feet also, still I will review his each film and each song. Satyamev Jayate! Jai Hind, (sic)” adding, “You all can see hundreds of bad reviews of #Radhe on YouTube but Salman doesn’t have any problem with anyone except #TheBrandKRK! Now it’s proof that #DRKRK is The No.1 Critic in the history of Bollywood. All others are just Chai Cum Paani. Stars don’t care about their reviews (sic).”

His next tweet came after Salman’s father’s statement in which he said that Radhe was not a ‘great film at all’ and that the industry needs good writers. KRK’s tweet read, “Salim Khan Sahab father of Salman has said in his interview that Radhe is a bad film. Means he is giving signal to Salman that he should accept that his film is bad, instead of filing defamation case against me. Thank you Salim Sahab for supporting truth (sic).”

On Thursday, DSK Legal, Advocates for Salman Khan and Salman Khan Ventures, released an official statement in the media highlighting the cause of the defamation case against KRK. Here’s the full statement:

Mr. Kamaal R Khan, the defendant, has put out a series of tweets and videos alleging that Mr. Salman Khan has sued him for defamation because the defendant reviewed the film, Radhe. This is incorrect. The suit has been filed as the defendant has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand Being Human are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits.”

KRK continues to tweet in the case.