Mumbai: As opposed to what was being talked about, the defamation case against Kamaal R Khan by Salman Khan is not for defaming his movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, but for defaming the actor himself. In an official statement from Salman’s legal team, it has been revealed that the actor decided to file a defamation case against KRK because he had been “publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations” against Salman and his brand Being Human. The statement also mentioned that KRK even alleged that the superstar has been “involved in fraud” and that “he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits.” Also Read - KRK Promises to Delete Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Review Video After Salman Khan Files Defamation Suit

As per the statement, KRK’s lawyer has told the court that he will not be making any remarks against Salman on social media until the next hearing date. Here’s the full official statement from DSK Legal, advocates for Salman Khan and Salman Khan Ventures: Also Read - Salman Khan Files Defamation Case Against KRK For His Radhe-Review, Latter Tweets

Mr Kamaal R Khan, the Defendant, has put out a series of tweets and videos alleging that Mr. Salman Khan has sued him for defamation because the Defendant reviewed the film, Radhe. This is incorrect. The suit has been filed as Defendant has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand ‘Being Human’ are involved in fraud, manipulation, and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits. Defendant has been spreading malicious falsehoods and defaming Mr. Salman Khan consistently over several months, clearly with a view to draw attention to himself. Mr. Kamaal R. Khan’s lawyer made a statement in Court today that Mr. Kamaal R. Khan “will not put any remarks of defamatory nature against plaintiff on social media till next date”. The Hon’ble Court has been pleased to pass an order taking into account this statement made by Mr. Kamaal R. Khan’s lawyer. Also Read - Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi-Salman Khan Pit Against Each Other as ISI And RAW Agents

Earlier, as Salman Khan’s legal team sent a notice to KRK, he took to Twitter to confirm the news and mentioned that he will not be reviewing any of Salman Khan’s movies in the future. He wrote in a tweet that he reviews movies for entertainment and that if Salman had a problem with his review, he could have asked him not to review one of his films. KRK didn’t mention that the legal notice was really about his alleged defamatory statements against Salman and his business, and not about his reviews.