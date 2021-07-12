Mumbai: Kamaal R Khan is known for his bizarre and controversial statements. After taking a dig at Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in the last few days, now his latest target is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. In the last few days, he has been tweeting his predictions over Bollywood celebrities. Recently, he claimed that Priyanka and Nick will get divorced after 10 years. He tweeted, “Prediction 03- Nick Jonas will divorce #PriyankaChopra within next 10 years!”Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Wears Rs 2.59 Lakh Snake Print Outfit at Wimbledon - You Like?

Prediction 03- Nick Jonas will divorce #PriyankaChopra within next 10 years! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 10, 2021



Not only this, but he also predicted that Kangana Ranaut will never get married. He wrote, "Prediction 06- Actress #KanganaRanaut will never ever get married."

Prediction 06- Actress #KanganaRanaut will never ever get married. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 11, 2021



He even claimed that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's sons will not become successful actors because 'of their wrong names'. He even did a blind prediction and wrote, "Prediction 04- This actor will become a big star but after the death of his father only!"

Prediction 04- This actor will become a big star but after death of his father only! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 10, 2021

Prediction 01- Both son of Saif and Kareena won’t be able to become successful actors because of their wrong names. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 10, 2021



He even took a dig at Akshay Kumar and wrote, “Akshay Kumar might face a tough time ahead when OTT platforms r refusing to release his films directly. His 2films are ready to release but OTT platforms r not interested at all. Hence producers are forced to do a technical release of both films at the theatre before to release on OTT.”

Akshay Kumar might face a tough time ahead when OTT platforms r refusing to release his films directly. His 2films are ready to release but OTT platforms r not interested at all. Hence producers are forced to do technical release of both films at theatre before to release on OTT. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 11, 2021

However, the actor was brutally trolled for his insensitive remarks.

Check Tweets Here:

Prediction 1: KRK will be beaten publicly in the next one year, for unsolicited predictions about people’s life — aditya (@Sillymusingss) July 10, 2021

Prediction 04- RKR* will die within next 1 years… how funny it will be.. 😂😂😂 stop posing your nose into every matter man.. — Kriti Kotha Kundu (@kritizkotha) July 11, 2021

Not true. Akshay Kumar is in very high demand almost everywhere… TV, Theatres, OTT, PPV… He is a proven megastar — Paris Adhikari (@ParisAdhikari) July 11, 2021

OTT is desperate for his films @Akkians_BT akki fans and the world knows it but chutia like u is jealouse of him he is now currently the no1 brand — Aown Abbac Shah (@ThenameisAown) July 11, 2021

KRK after Kangana Marriage:- meine chidaane ke liye bola tha ki wo shaadi kar le — Arun Singh (@ArunSin95005438) July 11, 2021

This Prediction going to be Wrong I am 1000% Sure. — Bollywood Lifetime 🖤 (@Hasan66526714) July 10, 2021

Prediction 03- Nick Jonas will send @krk to #MentalAsylum within next 10 years!

This is the right one……!!!! — Vikas Batra (@ShriVikasBatra) July 12, 2021



KRK has been in the news ever since Salman Khan filed a defamation case against him. On June 23, a Mumbai civil court has restrained self-proclaimed critic from posting or publishing any defamatory content about the Radhe actor, his business ventures, and/or films. After hearing the civil suit filed by Salman, the court passed the interim order which will continue until the court passes judgment in the case. Salman’s lawyers said that it is a response to KRK’s allegations of corruption and money laundering against the actor. However, KRK claimed that over 20 people from the film industry, who were ‘scared’ to rub the actor in the wrong way, have extended their support to him.