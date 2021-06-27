Mumbai: Actor Kamaal R Khan has once again managed to hit the headlines with his cryptic tweet as he takes a dig at actor Salman Khan. The self-proclaimed critic reshared the photo of Maliaka Arora and Arjun Kapoor that she shared on Instagram marking Arjun’s 36th birthday. Taking a dig at Salman, he wrote, “Bhai Launde #ArjunKapoor Tiger Hai Tu. Gurda Hai Tere Main. Dunke Ki Chot Par Cheen Liya! Salute you!” Also Read - This Viral Video of Army Jawans Dancing to Salman Khan's 'Teri Chunariya Dil Le Gayi' Will Totally Give You 90s Feels | WATCH

In the follow-up tweet, he wrote, “Dear people, why do you always think wrong? Main Toh #EkVillain2 Ko #SidharthMalhotra Se Cheen Ne Ki Baat Kar Raha Hun! Nothing else! (sic)” Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Expresses About Her Bond With Salman, Her Fitness Journey, Personal Life And Controversies| Watch Interview

Check Tweets Here:

Bhai Launde #ArjunKapoor Tiger Hai Tu. Gurda Hai Tere Main. Dunke Ki Chot Par Cheen Liya! Salute you! pic.twitter.com/cL5fT9YrGi — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 26, 2021

Also Read - Malaika Arora Wishes Her 'Sunshine' Arjun Kapoor With Loved-Up Photo, Sonam Kapoor Too Drops Adorable Wish

Dear people, why do you always think wrong? Main Toh #EkVillain2 Ko #SidharthMalhotra Se Cheen Ne Ki Baat Kar Raha Hun! Nothing else! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 26, 2021



KRK has been in the news ever since Salman Khan filed a defamation case against him. On June 23, a Mumbai civil court has restrained self-proclaimed critic from posting or publishing any defamatory content about the Radhe actor, his business ventures, and/or films. After hearing the civil suit filed by Salman, the court passed the interim order which will continue until the court passes judgment in the case. Salman’s lawyers said that it is a response to KRK’s allegations of corruption and money laundering against the actor. However, KRK claimed that over 20 people from the film industry, who were ‘scared’ to rub the actor in the wrong way, have extended their support to him.