Salman Khan vs KRK: After Salman Khan sought contempt action against Kamaal R Khan in the defamation case, the self-proclaimed critic released a series of tweets alluding to the actor as 'Bollywood ka gunda'. In his application to the court on Monday, Salman's lawyers mentioned that KRK continues to make defamatory remarks against the actor despite signing an undertaking.

In a series of tweets, KRK first wrote that the actor doesn't know acting and he has been fooling the audience with his films. "Bollywood Ke Gunde Bhai Ka Dukh Mujhse Dekha Nahi Jata! Ek Akele critic Ne Iss Bechare Ka Poora career Khatam Kar Diya! Lekin career Thaa Hi Kahan. Acting Ka A Nahi Aata! Zabardasti Ka star Tha! Bas Mujhe Public Ko Ye Batane main, Thoda Time Laga, (sic)" he wrote. KRK went on to talk about the business of Salman's film. He mentioned how a film that was supposed to earn around Rs 500 crore ended up earning Rs 10 crore and that's the reason the superstar has sued him. "If you are expecting Rs.500 crore business of your film and one number one Critic in the world does finish it on Rs.10-15Cr only, So obviously you will become mad," he wrote.

With his defamation suit, Salman has sought a restrain on KRK sharing anything directly or indirectly related to his movies, his decisions, and his businesses. Earlier in May, KRK’s lawyer had told the media that his client would not be making any comments on the actor or post any defamatory content related to Salman on his social media accounts.

While Salman’s lawyers have claimed that the defamation suit is about KRK accusing the actor of corruption and calling his businesses fraud, KRK has claimed that he has been sued because of his review of Salman’s latest movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.