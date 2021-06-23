Krrish 4 Announced: Actor Hrithik Roshan has finally and officially announced Krrish 4 as the next film in the popular Krrish franchise while celebrating 15 years of his film. The actor shared a quick clip on Instagram in which his character – Krrish – is seen flying high up in the sky in his black costume and mask. The caption on Hrithik‘s post read, “The past is done . Let’s see what the future brings. Krrish4 #15yearsofkrrish #Krrish4 (sic)” Also Read - Hrithik Roshan - Kangana Ranaut Case: Crime Branch Likely to Summon The Krrish Actor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Also Read - Krrish 4: It Is Hrithik Roshan vs Hrithik in The Fourth Installment of Superhero Film, Find Out Here How

The rumours around Krrish 4 were already rife in Bollywood. However, neither director Rakesh Roshan nor Hrithik confirmed the new film except hinting at the sequel in various interviews. In one of his latest interviews, Hrithik even talked about his alien friend from the film, Jaadu, and hinted at coming back with him. Also Read - Krrish 4: Jaadu Returns to Meet Rohit Mehra After 16 Years, Hrithik Roshan Says 'World Can do With Some Jaadu Now'

Reports have also suggested that a female superhero will be joining Hrithik’s Krrish this time and this is going to be a three-superhero-based sequel. A report in Bollywood Hungama quoted, “Hrithik will not only play the main hero but also the main villain in Krrish 4. The story has been conceptualised in such a way that both the superhero and the supervillain’s role has been modelled on the superstar. It’s Hrithik vs Hrithik in the finale.”

Are you excited for Krrish 4? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on the film!